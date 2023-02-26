Pet of the Week

If you love torbies and their confident personalities, I’m the cat for you! I was recently rescued from the cold outdoors and am enjoying greeting everyone as they visit the rescue. As soon as you sit down, I’ll wander over to cuddle with you or perch on your shoulders despite my adult size. I’d probably like a house without another cat friend so I can have you all to myself. I may do well with dogs.

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.

