...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to
two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the northwestern area of the Lac
du Flambeau Band, the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and ice accumulations are expected to
vary quite a bit across this forecast zone with more ice
expected the further south you travel from Lake Superior.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
If you love torbies and their confident personalities, I’m the cat for you! I was recently rescued from the cold outdoors and am enjoying greeting everyone as they visit the rescue. As soon as you sit down, I’ll wander over to cuddle with you or perch on your shoulders despite my adult size. I’d probably like a house without another cat friend so I can have you all to myself. I may do well with dogs.
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
