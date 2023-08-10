POTW

Hi, my name is Sauna! I am an 18-week-old kitten who has been at CHA since I was 5 weeks old — can you believe that? All of my siblings have been adopted and I have been anxiously waiting for my turn.

I am a super fun-loving boy who would love the opportunity to grow up in a home of my own. Come and see me today at CHA.

  

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments