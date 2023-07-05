POTW

Meet Mikey! This 10-week-old collie-shepherd mix pup is ready for adoption now. He is a fun, smart playful pup that will be a great addition to most families.

Mikey will most likely mature around 50 pounds; their mom Edna was around that size. We do not know who the father is, but we feel he must have been some sort of shepherd mix.

  

