POTW

Calling all you torti lovers!! If you love torti cats, Phoebe is a perfect fit. Like other torties, she's outgoing and confident and loves to be in the action at the rescue. But the softer side of her loves people and will curl up in your arms.

Phoebe would do just fine in a home with or without other animals. She hopes to see you soon!

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments