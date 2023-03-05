POTW

If you think it looks like I’ve been through a rough life, you’d be right! I recently arrived at the rescue after being the resident tomcat at a farm and I have the stud cheeks to prove it.

Did you know that these jowls are fleshy areas that develop due to testosterone? I’ve been told that my cheeks used to send a signal to other intact males - as well as ladies - of my physical abilities. Luckily, I don’t have to worry about that anymore and my cheeks will go down in time. I’m super friendly, love pets and have gotten along with everyone at the rescue so far.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments