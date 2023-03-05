...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Southern Lake and Carlton and South St.
Louis Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and
Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du
Lac Band, the Bad River Reservation, the Red Cliff Band and
the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
If you think it looks like I’ve been through a rough life, you’d be right! I recently arrived at the rescue after being the resident tomcat at a farm and I have the stud cheeks to prove it.
Did you know that these jowls are fleshy areas that develop due to testosterone? I’ve been told that my cheeks used to send a signal to other intact males - as well as ladies - of my physical abilities. Luckily, I don’t have to worry about that anymore and my cheeks will go down in time. I’m super friendly, love pets and have gotten along with everyone at the rescue so far.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.