...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to
Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI and Sand Island to
Bayfield WI.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...
Tyler Forks near Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth.
The next statement will be issued this evening by 1030 PM CDT.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible on the Tyler Forks River.
* WHERE...Tyler Forks near Mellen.
* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level State Highway 169 is likely
impacted by flood water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...Trends in water levels over the last few hours
show nearly steady to a slight uptick in flow on the Tyler
Forks River and indicates the continued elevated water
levels. Another crest may occur again this evening or
tonight.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
&&
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8
inches. Highest amounts well inland from Lake Superior. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the
Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Much lower snowfall totals are expected
near the shoreline of Lake Superior, including the city of
Ashland, where a rain snow mix is likely. This is expected to be
a very heavy wet snowfall. The heavy snow and gusty winds may
lead to snow loading on trees, leading to isolated power
outages. While the heaviest snow is expected tonight through
mid-day Monday, additional light to moderate snowfall
accumulations are possible Monday night through Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Hi big world! Are you looking to have some fun? My name is Sparks and if you want to adopt a super-friendly cat who will love to hang out with you wherever you are, that’s me! And since I have some energy to burn, I’d probably do best in a home with another pet to play with. Come meet me!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
