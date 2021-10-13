Pauline Grace Shields, age 92, of Washburn, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021 at Skaalen Retirement Services in Stoughton, WI. She was born November 24, 1928 in Lake Forrest, IL, the daughter of John “Jack” and Ita Baldwin.
Pauline was raised and attended schools in Lake Forrest. She lived in Kenosha for about 20 years working and providing for her family. She married Emmer Shields in 1970 in Gurnee, IL and the couple moved to Washburn in 1974. Pauline continued to work various jobs while living in Washburn until her retirement.
Pauline was a woman of strong faith, fun loving and a joy to be around. She loved her family and looked forward to spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed watching all Wisconsin sport teams, sewing, gardening, baking and cooking.
She is survived by her children, Richard (Beverly) Jessen, Paul (Joanne) Jessen, Emmer (Patricia) Shields Jr., Bill (Jenny) Jessen and Jeff (Tricia) Shields; grandchildren, Jenny (Jessen) DeWitt, Heather (Jessen) McCartney, Christi (Jessen) Mathew, Adam Jessen, Erin (Shields) Kovach, Meghan (Shields) Swanson, Brendon Shields, Emmer Shields, Casey Shields, Tavis Shields, Kelsie Shields, Riley Shields, Dan DeRam, Kelly (DeRam) Preslicka, Carey DeRam, Laura DeRam, Brittany (Shields) O’Donahue, Ceili Shields, Lydia Shields, Collin Shields, many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and daughters-in-law, Wendy (Buchert) Shields and Joni Jorgensen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ita Baldwin; husband, Emmer Sr.; daughter, Shevaun “Duffy” Shields and her siblings, Jack, Jim, Peg and Lorraine.
A celebration of Pauline’s life and time for sharing our favorite memories will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Barksdale. Prior to the service a visitation with food will begin at 11:00 a.m. Casual dress is encouraged.
A gathering to bring Emmer and Pauline to their final resting place will follow the service in the Woodland Cemetery in Washburn.
Arrangements are by Bratley Funeral Home, to sign the guestbook, please visit bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
