Pauline Grace Shields, age 92, of Washburn, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021.

A celebration of Pauline’s life and time for sharing our favorite memories will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Barksdale. Prior to the service a visitation with food will begin at 11:00 a.m. Casual dress is encouraged.

A gathering to bring Emmer and Pauline to their final resting place will follow the service in the Woodland Cemetery in Washburn.

Arrangements are by Bratley Funeral Home.

