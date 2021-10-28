Pauline Grace Shields, age 92, of Washburn, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021.
A celebration of Pauline’s life and time for sharing our favorite memories will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Barksdale. Prior to the service a visitation with food will begin at 11:00 a.m. Casual dress is encouraged.
A gathering to bring Emmer and Pauline to their final resting place will follow the service in the Woodland Cemetery in Washburn.
Arrangements are by Bratley Funeral Home.
