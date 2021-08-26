Pauline Frances Goldman, age 95, of Washburn, passed away Sunday August 22, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center, in Ashland. She was born July 20, 1926, in Pax, WV, the daughter of Marques “Mark” and Cora (Kincaid) Rhodes.
Pauline worked at Bower Roller Bearing, in Detroit, MI. On December 13, 1946, she married Lloyd Goldman, in Detroit, MI and then moved to his family farm. They farmed for several years and then in 1961, they started Goldman Café, in Bayfield and operated it until 1973. Pauline worked as a cook at a summer nutrition program for children and also at the Bayfield Inn for four years. On April 11, 1954, she was baptized and became a charter member of Faith Baptist Church, in Bayfield. Pauline was the Prayer Chain Coordinator and Treasurer, at the church. She loved to bake and share with others. Pauline published a cook book, “Sounds Delicious, A Collection of Recipes by Pauline Goldman”.
She is survived by seven children, Roberta (Dan) Behringer, Sandra (Pat) Volmer, Patricia (Frank DiCanio) Bard, Wanda (David) Hyde, Sharon Hacker, Rita (Dick) Nordin, and Marcella (Robert) Gustafson; a special granddaughter, Pauline Jimenez; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd, in 1984; five brothers; and three sisters.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Faith Baptist Church, in Bayfield, with Pastor Tim Johnson. A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Bratley Funeral Home, in Washburn and continue one hour prior to the service on Saturday, at Faith Baptist Church. Private family inurnment will take place in the Greenwood Cemetery, in Bayfield.
Arrangements are by the Bratley Funeral Home and Ashland Crematory Services.
