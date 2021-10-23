Patrick R. Bulovsky was born on January 8, 1973 to Cindy Martinson and George Bulovsky. He was raised in Lodi, Wisconsin and most recently resided in Washburn, Wisconsin. Patrick had a kind soul and a big heart.
Survivors include his parents Cindy Martinson (Washburn), George and Caryn Bulovsky (Lodi), brothers: Peter (Jane) Bulovsky (Palmer Ak), Christopher (Patti) Bulovsky (Washburn), Andrew Bulovsky (Washington D.C.), Matthew Bulovsky (Lodi); nieces and nephews: Hannah, Chloe, Carmen, Ben (Megan), Brett and Maren Bulovsky; aunts: Brooke Bulovsky-Cameron, Sylvia Hanson, Patti Martinson and Jamie Gunning.
Preceded in death by Maternal grandparents Richard and Ruth Martinson; paternal grandparents George and Francis Bulovsky; uncles: Ole’ Martinson and Ben Cameron.
In lieu of Memorials, kindly make donations in Patrick’s name to the City of Washburn E.M.S. at the following address: Washburn EMS 500 c/o Andrew Okey, 837 W. Omaha St., Washburn, Wi. 54891.
