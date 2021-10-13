Patrick G. Pospychalla, age 91 passed away Thursday October 7th, 2021. He was born December 5th, 1929 in Wausau, WI to Andrew and Mariam (Dabbert) Pospychalla.
Pat proudly enlisted in the U.S. Army in May of 1951 and served as a corporal in the Korean War, Engineer Combat Battalion until his service ended in March of 1953. He carried the love of his Country throughout his life.
His next endeavor was going to school to learn the auto body repair trade.This education allowed him to start his own autobody repair and towing service in Wausau. He owned and operated Pat’s Body Shop from 1953 until 1969 in Wausau then re-established the business in Ashland until his formal retirement in 2012.
Pat met the love of his life, Judy Salawater, in Wausau and they were married on September 18th, 1954. Together they built their business and began to raise their family.
Pat was active with many community organizations including VFW Post 690, United Chequamegon Area Veterans, the North Wisconsin Rod & Gun Club, the ABC Raceway and the Ashland Historical Society. He was and avid fan of the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Wild Hockey and even attended a few Packers and Wild games.
He was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Ashland.
Survivors include his children, Carol (George) Rydberg, Kathy (Jim) Cargill, Mike (Rita) Pospychalla and Mark (Carol) Pospychalla. Grandchildren, Janelle (Jermaine Hayes) Rydberg, Brock Rydberg, Scott (Evie) Carpenter, Leigh (James O’Neal) Carpenter, Wendy (Dale) Corbine, Sarah (Jeremy Katon) Pospychalla, Michael Jr. (Kimberly)Pospychalla, Kelly (Tim) Zwetow, Kara Jensen and Tyler (Laura) Jensen; several great-grandchildren and his sister, Helen Dyson of Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Judy in 2019, his brother Kenneth and sister Diana.
A memorial service for Pat will be held Monday October 18th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mountain Funeral Home in Ashland with Father Jerome D’Souza officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and continue until the hour of service.
Interment will take place in Saint Agnes Cemetery, Ashland, with Military Honors under the auspices of the United Chequamegon Area Veterans.
Memorials are preferred to the VFW Post 690 of Ashland.
Online condolences for Pat’s family may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com
