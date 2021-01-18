Patricia “Patti” L. Buckmaster, age 66, of Ashland, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer and with loving family by her side on Thursday, January 7, 2021. She was born September 15, 1954 in Ashland, the daughter of Kenneth and Josephine (Susienka) Secord.
Patti graduated from Ashland High School in 1972 and continued her schooling at WITC in Ashland. She worked as a manicurist at the Ol’ Hair House in Ashland. She later worked for 22 years at Ashland Middle School Food Service and over 30 years at Hugos.
Patti was very artistic, from baking to cooking, to painting and interior decorating, she put her love into everything she touched. She made everyone feel special with her thoughtful cards or special gifts. She was awesome when it came to getting everything set up for family events and special gatherings. Everyone loved “Patti’s Cakes”, with her special talents, she made beautiful cakes, cupcakes, cookies and floral arrangements for many weddings, anniversaries, and birthdays.
Patti was a member at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church of Ashland, her strong and unwavering faith served her well throughout her life. Patti was a member of the Birthday Club with very close friends and played Bunco with the group for over 20 years. She also volunteered as much as she could at the Whistle Stop each fall.
Patti enjoyed the outdoors, snow shoeing, biking and taking walks in the woods. She loved her grandchildren and it was the highlight of her day when she could see them.
She is survived by her sons, Corey (Angie ) Margetta and Aaron (Trisha) Buckmaster; grandchildren, Amber, Chase, Audrey, Lydia, Lylah and Parker; mother, Josephine “Josie” Secord; sisters, Diane Paoli-Rose, Karie (Randy) Hudson and JoAnne (John) Schmidt; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ken Secord; brother, David; sister, Paula; and brother-in-law, Patrick Rose.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Jerome D’Souza officiating.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland, to sign guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
