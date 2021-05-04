Patricia “Patti” L. Buckmaster, age 66, of Ashland, passed away peacefully with loving family by her side at her home on Thursday, January 7, 2021. She was born September 15, 1954 in Ashland, the daughter of Kenneth and Josephine (Susienka) Secord.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 pm, Friday, May 7th at the St. Agnes Cemetery in Ashland with Fr. Jerome D’Souza officiating.

Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland

