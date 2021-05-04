Patricia “Patti” L. Buckmaster, age 66, of Ashland, passed away peacefully with loving family by her side at her home on Thursday, January 7, 2021. She was born September 15, 1954 in Ashland, the daughter of Kenneth and Josephine (Susienka) Secord.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 pm, Friday, May 7th at the St. Agnes Cemetery in Ashland with Fr. Jerome D’Souza officiating.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.