Patricia “Patsy” LaMarche, age 69, of Washburn, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at her residence. She was born February 8, 1952 in Washburn, the daughter of William and Vivian (Butterfield) Topping.
Patsy graduated from Bayfield High School in 1969. She worked various jobs in Duluth and Minneapolis before moving home to work as a CNA for Northern Light Health Care Center in Washburn. She most recently worked for the AmericInn in Ashland. Patsy was also a caregiver for both family and friends.
Patsy was a proud member of the Red Cliff Tribe. She enjoyed cooking for others and making pies. She was a hopeless romantic who enjoyed her romance novels. She also loved dressing up and getting together for social activities.
She is survived by her grandson, Dylan; eight sisters, Mary Fran, Ruthann, Kay, Alice, Martha, Hope, Beverly and Vivian; three brothers, Terry, Mike and Greg; she is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her son, Morris; parents; sisters, Jane and Grace; and brothers, Timothy, Dick, Albert and Clayton.
Services were held Friday, April 2nd at the Red Cliff Elderly Center.
Arrangements by Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn.
