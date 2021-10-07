Patricia Kay Whiting was born in Waverly Iowa to Dorothy and Charles L. Whiting on May 4th 1956. She passed on to eternal life at her Clear Lake MN home Aug 25th 2012.
As a child, Pat lived briefly in Waverly Iowa and Marion, Ohio. In 1963 her family moved to Ashland WI, where she spent her childhood and youth. She graduated from Ashland High in 1975, and then attended college at UW Superior.
She married Larry Sobush from Milwaukee in 1993. They made their home in Clear Lake MN.
We love Pat and miss her greatly. We will always remember her contagious laughter and her sometimes unusual sense of humor. She was caring and compassionate for all, especially her family.
Pat is survived by her husband Larry, her mother Dorothy, siblings Beth (Al) Smith, Charles A. (Jean) Whiting, Craig (Bonita) Whiting, Richard (Anne) Whiting and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pat’s ashes were laid to rest at Lakeside Cemetery, Silver Creek MN. Family gathered in celebration of Pat’s life on Earth at Rebecca Lake Park in Rockford MN.
