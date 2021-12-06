Patricia Josephine “Patty Jo” Wygonik, 64, of Red Cliff, passed away at home. She was born on April 28, 1957 in Ashland, the daughter of Francis and Elizabeth (Bresette) Cadotte.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn.

