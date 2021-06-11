Patricia Chase wore many hats. She was a beloved mother, sister, daughter, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, friend and social worker. She died on May 30, 2021 at the age of 87.

Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 19th at 11:00 a.m. and visitation from 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, Hurley with Reverend Don Nicholson officiating. Following the service, burial and committal service will be held in the Hurley Cemetery.

Arrangements by Frost Funeral Home of Ashland.

