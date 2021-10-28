Orville “Swede” C. Swanson, age 93 of Ashland, WI passed away Monday, Oct 25, 2021 at Court Manor Health Services in Ashland. Orville was born June 4, 1928 in Sacred Heart, MN the son of Carl and Elna C. (Stam) Swanson.
He and his parents then moved to Mellen, WI. After high school he earned his degree in auto mechanics from Hanson Auto School in Fargo, ND. Shortly thereafter he was drafted into the Army and served as a corporal in the Korean War from 1950 to 1952. Upon his return home, to Mellen, he was employed as an auto mechanic at Minten Motors. In 1953 he was united in marriage to Etta Chozek and they had two sons, James and Randy. Moving to Ashland, he worked at the C. Reiss Coal Co and then Great Lakes Gas, retiring in 1990. Orville’s passion was musky and bass fishing, from Mellen to Fifield, WI on the beautiful lakes and flowages. After the passing of his wife, Etta in 1979, in 1984 he remarried Patricia Cuffle.
Orville is survived by his sons, James (Sandi) of Casper, WY and Randy (Dawn) of Ashland; wife, Patricia of Ashland; grandchildren, Jamie (Christa) Swanson of Casper, WY, Samantha (Jason) Swanson of Texas, Daren (Victoria) of Cameron, WI, Eric (Katie) of Ashland and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Etta and grandson, Jeremy.
A special thank you to his neighbors, for conversation and helping hands.
There will be a private family burial in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Highbridge, at a later date.
The Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI is assisting the family.
Online condolences for Orville’s family may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com.
