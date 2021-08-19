Olive A. Crane, nee Mildren of West Bend, died on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at her home at New Perspectives at the age of 98 years. She was born on November 1, 1922 in Ironwood, MI to the late William and Nellie (nee Ryan) Mildren.
As a young adult, she moved to Milwaukee with friends and family. During World War II, she worked as a welder at Allis Chalmers Super Chargers. Her work included fabricating parts for war machinery.
In 1943, she met Clarence “Al” Crane in Milwaukee. On April 17, 1948, they were married in Ironwood, MI. Al served with the United States Army Air Corps. During his military service, they lived in many different locations, including Long Island, NY, Sumpter, SC, Great Falls, MT and Ft. Lewis, WA, to name a few. Following his discharge, the family lived in Milwaukee for several years before moving to Ironwood, MI. They eventually moved to Ashland, WI where they made their home. Since December, 2011, she has lived in West Bend.
For many years, she worked at Munsingwear Corporation in Ashland as a textile worker. After retiring, she worked at the McDonald’s in Ashland as well.
As a young girl, she enjoyed winter and everything about it. She loved to ski and ice skate. Her love of the winter season carried though her entire life. She also enjoyed playing bingo no matter what was going on.
Survivors include 2 children: Colleen Daley of West Bend and Mike (Janet) Crane of Phenix City, AL; 5 grandchildren: Jenna (Ben Houston) Rabideaux, Clay (Gretchen) Rabideaux, Shawn (Jess) Daley, James Crane and Kelly (Trevor) Reiss; 14 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Al on May 17, 1986, granddaughter Mary Colleen Daley and grandson Jason Edens; 6 brothers and sisters: William E. (Evelyn) Mildren, Vivian (Louis) Leoni, Terry (Agnes) Mildren, Virginia (Erling) Peterson, Mary Ellen Niehaus-Sprecher and Martin (Mary) Mildren and 2 brothers-in-law: Wally Niehaus and Al Sprecher and 1 nephew and son in law Joe Daley.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 19 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend from 1 until 2:15 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery (new).
Olive’s family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff and care givers at New Perspectives. Their care, compassion and friendship is greatly appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolences may be left in an online guestbook at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.
