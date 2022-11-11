The Northland College Student Association will sponsor a Dec. 2 dance at the Sigurd Olson Environmental Institute on campus. It will be an old-time dance featuring reels, circle mixers, square dances, contras and waltzes. All dances are taught and called so no experience is necessary.

The event is free and open to everyone. You don’t need to come with a partner. There will be live music by Clancy Ward and the band HOT TWO WEEKS and calling by Donn Christensen. For more information call 715-373-5013.

