...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 4 to 7 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The wind may decrease for a time as it
veers to northerly but will increase again this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3
to 8 inches, highest amounts toward Mellen, Morse, and High
Bridge.
* WHERE...Ashland County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the
Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a prolonged event and some
additional accumulation is possible into Saturday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The Northland College Student Association will sponsor a Dec. 2 dance at the Sigurd Olson Environmental Institute on campus. It will be an old-time dance featuring reels, circle mixers, square dances, contras and waltzes. All dances are taught and called so no experience is necessary.
The event is free and open to everyone. You don’t need to come with a partner. There will be live music by Clancy Ward and the band HOT TWO WEEKS and calling by Donn Christensen. For more information call 715-373-5013.
