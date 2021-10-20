Nina N. Protokowicz age 97 of Mellen, WI passed away Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021 at Mellen Manor in Mellen. Nina was born Sept 2, 1924 in Kiev, Ukraine.
On June 10, 1945 she was united in marriage to Antone J. Protokowicz in Osteroda, Germany. Along with her husband and two sons, at that time, she migrated to the United States thru Ellis Island in 1951. The family, thru a sponsor, settled in Mellen and Nina & Tony became U.S. citizens on Apr 13, 1962. She worked for the Munsingwear Clothing Company in Ashland, WI and after the company closed she worked as a quality grader for the Veneer Mill in Mellen, retiring in 1990. She volunteered for many years at the Mellen Thrift Store and at the Senior Center where she loved to visit with everyone. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her sons, Stan (Donna) of South Range, WI, Richard (Linda) of Antigo, WI and Michael of Mellen; grandchildren, Matthew, Nick (Adrienne), Brandon (Samantha), Melissa (Pete), Marsha (Joey), Michael (Elizabeth) & Miranda (Calvin); great-grandchildren, Caleb, Annika, Zoey, Bronson, Cooper, Lexi, Wyett, Piper & Lilly and very special friend of the family, Jim Markee of Mellen.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Antone on June 8, 1994.
A graveside committal service for Nina will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct 30 in the Mellen Union Cemetery with Father Aloyius Anthony officiating.
Nina’s family would like to thank the staff at Mellen Manor for the compassionate care given to Nina during her final days.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Mellen and Ashland, WI.
Online condolences for Nina’s family may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com.
