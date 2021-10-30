Nina Mae Walck, age 91, of Washburn and formerly of Drums, PA, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, October 26, 2021 in Washburn. She was born September 17, 1930 in Montgomery, PA, the daughter of George and Ethel (Hackett) Rowe.
Nina graduated from Hazelton High School in Hazelton, PA. She married George “Dutch” Walck in Hazelton and the couple raised their four children in Drums, PA.
Nina was very active at the St. John’s Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. She also served as secretary and receptionist at the Bear Creek Camp in Bear Creek, PA.
Nina enjoyed education and learning new things. In her late 70’s and into her 80’s she went back to school and received Associate Degrees from the Luzerne Community College for Early Childhood Development and from LCO Community College for Native American Studies. She was also very adventurous and up for new challenges and had recently took a quick and quick and exciting motorcycle ride. Nina also enjoyed reading, needle work, cooking, canning and being outdoors.
She is survived by her sons, James (Judy) Walck, Bruce (Sharon) Walck and Steve (Becky) Walck; daughter, Donna (Dave) Lindsley; and 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Bratley Funeral Home, to sign guestbook, please visit bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.