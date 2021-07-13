Nancy Jean Hardesty-Garrett, age 66, of Ashland, passed away peacefully with loving family by her side, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. She was born November 17, 1954 in Menomonie, the daughter of Donald and Sally (Hauser) Bjork.
Nancy graduated from Ondossagon High School in 1972. She served as an Independent Duty Medical Technician in the U.S. Air Force for 30 years. While serving in the Air Force she met and married Timothy Garrett on June 23, 1989 at the Grissom Air Force Base in Peru, IN. The couple retired and moved to Ashland in 1998 where Nancy worked as a legal assistant and teachers assistant for a few years.
Nancy was untamed and adventurous in her youth. She traveled through Germany on motorcycle and had many wonderful experiences while serving in the Air Force. Later in life, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, gardening and collecting vintage items and porcelain dolls.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Travis) Connolly; son, Joshua (Laura) Hardesty; mother, Sally Bjork; brother, Mark (Wendy) Bjork; sister, Susan (Dean) Holm; grandchildren, Lyn Camacho, Miguel Camacho, Deanna (Josh) Perriloux and Timothy Connolly; a great-grandson, Jack Perriloux; parent, Dan Givney; and the extended Hauser family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Don Bjork; husband, Tim in 2009; and daughter, Leasha in 1999.
Graveside services and military honors will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Ashland.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland, to sign the guestbook, please visit bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
