Mitchell John Rooni of Iron River, WI died at home on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020. He was born January 20th, 1961 in Wakefield MI to his father, Gerald Wayne Rooni and is survived by his mother Kathleen Ann DeFerro-Rooni.
He was a graduate of Luther Wright High School in Ironwood, MI in 1979. Mitch was a long time resident of Iron River and was known by many to be dedicated and passionate about his family, his work, gardening and his dog. He was an avid sportsman and had the stories to rival the best FINLANDER's in Oulu and North Bessemer. He was a gifted joke and storyteller and was the best father, grandfather and most generous and witty friend to all who knew him.
Mitch is also survived by his dog, Benny, partner in crime Lois Arseneau, younger sister, Marcy Koivisto, his older brother, Michael “Micky” Rooni, his four children, Jacob Mitchell Rooni, Natalie Shea Rooni, Peter Benjamin Rooni and Catherine “Kitty” Noel Rooni and 4 grandchildren, James, Maddox, Parker and Juniper.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.
All memorial well wishes and respects can be sent to Natalie Rooni, P.O. Box 391 Iron River, WI 54847
