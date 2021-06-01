Mickey J. Sampson, age 69 of Washburn, WI passed away peacefully at his home in Washburn on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Mickey was born on March 1, 1952 in Ashland, the son of Henry and June (Tetzner) Sampson.
Mickey was united in marriage to Gwendolyn A. Trapp on August 13, 2002 in Las Vegas. He worked as a rural mail carrier for the United States Post Office for many years. He enjoyed working on computers, anything to do with electronics, and woodworking. He was commonly referred to as a wise old owl. He will be missed by all that knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Gwendolyn Sampson; sons, Casey (Lori) Sampson and Phillip Trapp; daughters, Laura (A. William) Tess, Samanthalyn Trapp, Vivian Trapp; brothers, Gene and Donald (Anna) Sampson; sister, Diana Hidreth; grandchildren, Bryan, Jamaris, Issabell, Uriah, Nadia, Maximus and Liliana; Many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Larry Sampson.
A memorial service for Mickey will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Mountain Funeral Home in Ashland with Pastor Paul Simmons as officiant.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m. and will continue until the hour of service.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI. Online condolences for Mickey’s family may be left at mountainfuneralhomes.com.
