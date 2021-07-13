Michelle Jean Hathaway, age 17, of Ashland, passed away after a tragic and devastating accident at her home on Monday, July 5, 2021 in Ashland. She was born June 26, 2004 in Jacksonville, FL.
Michelle was just about to begin her senior year at the Ashland High School. She was an artist who had made many amazing drawings throughout the years. She was known for being a “Foodie” and was always trying new spicy foods.
She enjoyed listening to music, putting on her makeup and combing her hair. She liked to get dressed up to take pictures and videos. She also was a wonderful caregiver to Duane when he needed help around the house.
She is survived by her dad, Duane; sister, Morgan; brother, Sean Roberts; uncle, Joey Monreal; grandma, Pamela Davidson; and many special friends and extended relatives.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Courtney Davidson.
A public walk through visitation in support of her family will begin at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, July 14th at the Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland. A private family service will be held at a later date.
