Michelle Frances (Kent) Freuck, a beautiful spirited soul, passed away after a long illness, Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born April 6, 1968 in Wausau, the daughter of Robert and Carol (Worden) Kent.
Michelle attended schools in WI Rapids before graduating from Owen Withee High School in 1986. She continued her schooling in Marshfield where she received her degree to become a Registered Respiratory Therapist. She also received degrees in Art and Psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
Michelle worked in Green Bay and Milwaukee for over 20 years, most recently as a respiratory therapist at the Froedtert Hospital. She loved caring for and taking care of people.
Michelle was a talented artist who enjoyed making paintings for family, friends and for display at a gallery in Milwaukee. She saw the beauty in everything and looked at the world through an artist’s eye.
Besides her parents, Bob and Carol, Michelle is also survived by her son, Benjamin Harris; husband, Robert Freuck; sister, Kara (Stephanie) Kent; brother, Patrick (Maranda) Kent; nephews, Simon Rossich, Coleman Kent, and Nolan Kent; nieces, Becca (Nick) Kent and Lenoira Kent; former husband, Joseph Harris; and other extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Alisabethe Kent.
A celebration of Michelle’s life led by Minister Jerry Worden will begin at 4:00 pm, Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn. The visitation will begin at 2:00 pm and continue until the service.
Arrangements are by Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn, to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
