Michele Wheeler, 46 years old, of Washburn, WI, ended her nine-year battle with cancer at home peacefully, on Tuesday June 23, 2020. She was born in Red Banks, NJ on February 20, 1974.
Michele graduated from North Alleghany High School in Pittsburgh, PA. She received a BS in Environmental Resource Management from Penn State University, and a Master’s Degree in Fisheries Biology from Humboldt State University.
Michele was married to Jon Wheeler on January 5, 2002. They lived together in McKinleyville,
CA while she attended grad school. She gave birth to her beloved twin daughters Lily and
Caitlin Wheeler in Eureka, CA on June 10, 2003. Michele and family moved to Northern WI in 2004 where they lived in Mason, WI for 7 years before moving into Washburn, WI in 2012.
Professionally Michele has worked as Fisheries Biologist for the Great Lakes Fish and Wildlife
Commission, Fisheries Biologist for the Fish and Wildlife Service, Executive Director for the Bad
River Watershed Association, and most recently as the Lake Superior Coordinator for the Lakewide Management Plan with the WI Dept. of Natural Resources. She truly enjoyed getting to know, listening to, and collaborating with people of all sorts. She has been honored with numerous recognitions and awards for her accomplishments and contributions over the years.
Michele was loved by all who knew her. She had an enormously big, fun, and caring heart. She loved being a mother, music, dancing, and laughing with friends. Being physically active, spending time outdoors, biking, hiking, paddling, and relaxing in the sun were a few of her passions. She was a passionate advocate for protecting natural resources for all to enjoy.
Michele is survived by husband Jon Wheeler, daughters Lily and Caitlin Wheeler, mother Marilyn McCarthy, father Jim Ferry and his wife Pam Estes, and her sister Heather Ferry.
A Memorial Service will be held to remember and celebrate Michele’s life at 2:00 pm, July 11. For more details about the service please visit https://michelewheelersmemorial.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.