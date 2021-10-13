Michael "Mike" Milligan age 60 passed away Oct 5, 2021 due to a motorcycle accident. He married his wife Linda on April 13, 2002. He was proceeded in death by his son Austin Milligan. Mike's parents are Bert and Shirley Milligan of Neenah, WI. He has brother Pat Milligan and wife Kathy live in Michigan. He has two sisters Sheri Weis and husband Joe live in Auburndale, WI and his sister Vicky and husband Michael live in Neenah, WI. Mike has six children. Doreen Milligan-Smith lives in Bayfield, WI. Jeremy Milligan and wife Heidi live in Bayfield, WI. Derek Milligan lives in Bayfield. Austin who has passed away. His daughter Mikayla Milligan and fiancé Zach Rick live in Prentice, WI. His youngest daughter Emily Milligan lives with Linda in Edgar, WI. He has 11 grandchildren; Shania, Shelby, Brooklyn, Jeremy Junior, Briauna, Paisley, Faith, Tyler, Dayton, Davin, Jace and one great-granddaughter Enzleigh.
Mike grew up in the Bayfield area. He attended grade and high school in Bayfield. He went on to become a meat cutter, welder and logging trees. He enjoyed anything and everything outdoors including hunting, gardening, camping, fourweeling, riding in his Ranger. Most of all Mike loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Mike had a heart of gold. He always wanted to make sure everyone was happy and having a good time. He will be greatly missed by many family and friends
A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 – 4:00 pm on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Auburndale Shelter House, 10654 Park Ave, Auburndale.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.