Michael J. Boyle, age 74 years, died peacefully on June 1, 2021.
He was the beloved son of James and Bette Boyle and the oldest of their 10 children. He spent many happy summers working on the Great Lakes ore boats and winters living in Las Vegas.
Michael moved to Wisconsin to be close to his family.
Survived by his brothers and sisters Steve (Chris), Linda, Maureen, Pamela, Kathleen (David), David (Becky), his sister-in-law Brenda Verhagen, seven nieces and nephews, and five great-nieces. Preceding Michael in death were his parents and brothers Timothy, Richard, and John.
Graveside services are scheduled at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire, WI on June 16 at 1:00 pm.
Michael's family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the caregivers at Hartland Terrace for their compassionate care and love for Michael.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.