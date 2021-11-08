Merlin “Merle” Olby, age 69, of Minong, WI, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021, in his home.
Merlin was born September 21, 1952, in Superior, WI, to parents James and Eleanore (Becker) Olby. Merlin attended St. Croix High School in Solon Springs where he played football and basketball. He loved to sing and play guitar and joined the Country Boys Band. After his graduation he went on to join the National Guard. Merlin married Judith Stuart in 1999, in Bennett, WI, and the couple moved to multiple Northern Wisconsin towns before settling in Minong in 2008. He was a jack of all trades and especially enjoyed working on vehicles and doing detailing work. Merlin was generous and always willing to help anyone in need.
Merlin is survived by his children, Marie Booth, Rosa Sanders, Teara Robinson, Lori Stennes, Dennis (Stephanie) Stuart, and Judy Stuart; his siblings, Yvonne (Wes) Johnson, Janet Brochu, Rodger Olby, and Renee (Rodney) Otto; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife Judith; his parents; brothers, Marvin Olby and Warren Olby; and daughter, Tina.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior at the First United Pentecostal Church, 337 Greenwood Ave. Spooner, WI 54801. A time of fellowship and remembering of Merlin will follow.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
