Melanie Marie DeFoe, age 59, of Bayfield, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. She was born on June 2, 1960 in Washburn, the daughter of George and Florence (Long) DeFoe Jr.
Melanie graduated from Bayfield High School in 1978 and later graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Superior with a degree in Journalism. She worked at many area businesses, including, the Rittenhouse Inn in Bayfield, the Yulery Christmas Shop in Bayfield and the Washburn Nursing Home. She joined the family business – Superieur Petrol in Bayfield at the time it became a convenience store and she continued to operate the store after both her parents passed away. She always enjoyed working there and interacting with all of the local customers. Melanie enjoyed traveling and especially enjoyed touring Russia, Israel and Egypt. She was always a caring person and was very concerned about other people. She had a variety of pets, from dogs, cats, a lamb and a horse.
She is survived by her husband, Steven Compton of Bayfield, 3 uncles, Robert (Nancy) DeFoe, Andrew (Mary) Long and James Smith, 2 aunts, Mary DeFoe and Barbara Leafblad, many cousins, special friends, Renee, Jacquita, Mary Lou and her cat Gracie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, an aunt, Karen Smith and an uncle, Kenneth DeFoe.
At this time, there will be no services held.
The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
