Mary N. Kramer, age 97 of Ashland, WI passed away peacefully at Ashland Health Services Nursing Home on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Mary was born on March 23, 1924 in Newport, RI the daughter of Arthur and Alice (Holland) Smith.
Mary was united in marriage to Kendal R. Kramer on December 22, 1944. Kendal was in the Navy during WWII and was stationed in Newport, RI. After 3 months of dating, Mary and Kendal married and moved to Chicago, IL. Mary worked as a telephone operator for many years. She also worked many retail store jobs. She was a member of Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church. She enjoyed volunteering at the Memorial Medical Center thrift store. Her home was a gathering place for family and friends, and the door was always open for them to stop and visit.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Russell) Cox of Burlington, WI; grandchild, Todd (Christine) Cox; great grandchildren, Jessica Cox and Kevin Cox; nephews, Michael (Anita) Harrison, John (Belinda) Harrison, Patrick (Nancy) Harrison, Joseph (Kathy) Harrison, Jeffrey (June) Harrison, Thomas (Susan) Harrision and Paul (Jennifer) Harrison; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kendal; parents, Arthur and Alice Smith; son, Robert Kramer; brother, Gordon Smith.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church with Father Jerome D’Souza as Celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., and will continue until the hour of service at the church.
Interment will take place after of Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
