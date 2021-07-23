Mary Lou Hudack, age 83 of Wisconsin Dells, passed away peacefully at her residence with her loving family by her side on Sunday July 18, 2021.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Visitation will be held at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells.
Mary Lou was born March 2, 1938 in Superior, Wisconsin the daughter of Harry and Myrtle Bouchard. In 1956 she graduated from DePadua High School in Ashland and married her High School sweetheart, Larry Hudack in March of 1957. In 1963, Mary Lou and Larry moved to the Dells where they continued to grow their family. Throughout Mary Lou’s life she exemplified the professional role of the Homemaker. Her family always came first and she fulfilled every need. In her spare time, Mary Lou played softball and volleyball but was better known in the community for her passion for bowling, culminating with her induction into the Hall of Fame.
In 2004, Mary Lou started her long journey with Multiple Myeloma. Beyond the daily treatments her fight included several clinical trials and new treatments in the hope of helping the greater cause. Mary Lou never complained and it didn’t affect her love for attending any, and all, activities that involved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary Lou is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Larry; children, Bob (Cheryl) Hudack, Julie (Fritz) Arendsee Schlender; Kevin (Mary) Hudack and Dale Hudack; siblings, Barbara Galligan and Tom (Marcia) Bouchard; grandchildren, Jason (Emily) Arendsee, Micha (Trisha) Hudack, Jeff Arendsee, Laura (Pat) Salonek, Quinton Hudack and Travis Hudack; and great grandchildren, Maggie, Hallie, Kielly, Sam, Logan, Ally, Jaxson and Shane; as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers in law, Bill Hudack, Pete Galligan, and Lloyd Sellung.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Myeloma Foundation, MS Society, or any Charity of your choosing would be appreciated.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
