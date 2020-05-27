Mary Kay (Gazdik) Washnieski, age 65, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 surrounded by her children after a short but courageous battle with cancer. She was born on November 5, 1954 in Ashland, the daughter of John and Kay Gazdik.
Mary Kay overflowed with kindness and patience, and shared it with everyone and everything in her path. Whether it was her children, grandchildren, friends or plants, she poured loving care into all she encountered. She enjoyed travel and adventure, but also had a deep appreciation for quiet stillness and reflection. Her spirit was as big and bright as her smile, and it will continue to shine through in all of us who had the gift of knowing her.
She graduated from Northland College with her Bachelor’s Degree in 2010. She had a successful career in various administrative roles at Memorial Medical Center, Lakeview Dental, Northland College, and the University of Minnesota- Fairview Clinic in Minneapolis where she retired.
She is survived by her siblings, Judy Mrdjenovich, Tom Gazdik, and Bob (Rhonda) Gazdik; children, Josh (Hallie) Washnieski, Travis Washnieski, and Gwenda (Matt) Hill; grandchildren Quinn, Bodin, and Jude Washnieski, and Vivian and Flora Hill; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Mary Kay was preceded in death by her sister Jeannie Dickrell, and parents, John and Kay Gazdik.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
