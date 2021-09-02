Mary Jean Doane, age 96, of Ashland, Wisconsin passed away on August 30, 2021, at the Northern Lights Health Care Center in Washburn. She was born August 1, 1925 in Ashland, daughter of Ray C. and Helen (Barclay) Doane. Lifelong resident of Ashland, 1943 graduate of Ashland High School.
Mary Jean was employed at Cohodas-Snyder Company in Ashland, Lake Superior District Power Company in Ashland, and Northern States Power Company, she had 35 years of service with the Power Company, retiring in 1985.
She was a member of the United Presbyterian Congregation Church and its Women’s Association; Lac La Belle Chapter N.24, order of the Eastern Star. Also, she served on the Guardian Council of Bethel #20, order of Jobe’s Daughters, was a Girl Scout Leader, and was a Sunday School teacher at her church.
Surviving are her cousins Nils Omsted, Springfield, VA., Kathryn Budreau, Ashland, WI., Dawn Seubert, Green Bay, WI., Kristine Rikkola, South Range, WI., and John Doane, Ashland WI.
Preceded in death by her parents and very special cousins Marvin J. (Jack) Doane, Mary Waller, Diane Zinski.
Funeral Services will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, September 4th at the Roberts Funeral Home Chapel, Ashland. Visitation 12:00 to 1:00 P.M., private burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the United Presbyterian Church in Ashland.
