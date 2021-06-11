Mary Jane Roy was born Aug. 6, 1938 to Arnold and Viola Grage of Washburn, WI. She graduated from Washburn High School and attended college in La Crosse and Superior, WI. On Aug 30, 1958 she married James B. Roy at the Warren Methodist Church in Washburn, WI. She and Jim were married for 60 years. Mary Jane was a member of the St. Croix Presbyterian Church and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 499 of Gordon, WI. She passed away on February 2, 2021. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband, James, and is survived by her children Jacqueline Roy, Juliana (Greg) Grell, James (Gloria) Roy, Jerome (Penny) Roy, Jason (Lisa) Roy, nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, her sister Diane (Lou) Nemeth, Brother-in-law Gene (Lu Ann) Roy, sister-in-law Donna Vuchichevich and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at the St Croix Presbyterian Church of Gordon, WI at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 18th with interment at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery near Spooner, WI at 2:00 PM.
