Mary Froiland, age 91, passed away peacefully at New Perspectives Senior Living in Mahtomedi, MN. She was born in Ashland, WI the daughter of Edward and Isabelle Johnson.

Mary will be laid to rest on August 9, 2021. The service led by Pastor John Dudley will take place at 1:00 PM at Mount Hope cemetery in Ashland WI.

