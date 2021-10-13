Mary Ann Zar, age 83 of Ashland, WI passed away peacefully on Friday, October 8, 2021. Mary Ann was born in Washburn, WI the daughter of Albert and Ann (Swiston) Roy.
On August 9, 1958 she married Eugene Zar. She was seen as a miracle patient, surviving 10 years with stage 4 breast cancer. She is remembered for being beyond gifted and talented in the art of music. She could play almost any instrument by ear and memorize new songs shortly after hearing them. She was a devoted homemaker whose happiest moments were being surrounded by family and watching them grow. She loved crafting, cooking, baking, music and her plants. Mary Ann was a fun-loving character who was easy to talk to with her abundance of stories. Those of us who knew her will both be delighted and shake our heads when we share stories of her antics. Full of wit, she was always pranking us even in her final days. She felt blessed to outlive her prognosis and did not fear death, as she believed she would enter eternal life with Christ.
Mary Ann is survived by siblings Ron Roy, Wayne (Kathy) Roy and Larry Roy; sister-in-law Terri Roy; children Kathy Zar, Lynne (Mark) Johnson, Ken (Jennifer) Zar, Darlene (Gary Sanborn) Zar, and Arlene (Scott) Malach; grandchildren Kenneth Jr. (Kari) Gilbertson, Nikki (Jim Stone) Kmetz, Jamie (Ryan) Beeksma, Jenna (Jim) Bruner, Stephanie (Joe) Stenzel, Paul (Angela) Kmetz, Adrienne (Patrick) Miller, Rebecca (Jake) Katon, John (Gwen Hambuch) Skulan, Dylan (Catlyn) Nowicki, Kyle (Megan Fulweber) Johnson, and Brodrick (Kaiya) Zar; 19 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; honorary daughter Terri Provost; honorary grandchild Savannah Skulan; and furchild Gracie Mae
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Eugene Zar; her brother Albert Roy Jr. and her sister-in-law Cindy Roy.
There will be a private service and interment held at a future date. Interment will take place at the St. Agnes Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, send memorials payable to The Essentia Health Foundation. Required in the memo write, "NWCC Compassionate Care Fund." Mail checks to Memorial Medical Center, NWCC/ Bonnie Ryszka, 1615 Maple Lane, Ashland, WI 54806
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Online condolences for Mary Ann's family may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com.
