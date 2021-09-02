Mary Ann Snyder, age 85, of Washburn, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Northern Lights Heathcare, in Washburn. She was born May 5, 1934, in West Allis, WI, the daughter of William and Mildred (Raih) Cammack.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 2:00pm at Trinity Lutheran Church in Glidden, WI. Visitation will be held from 1:30 to 2:00pm at the church. A luncheon will follow the service at the church.
Arrangements are by the Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn, WI.
To view a full obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
