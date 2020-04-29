Mary Ann Snyder, age 85, of Washburn, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Northern Lights Healthcare, in Washburn. She was born May 5, 1934, in West Allis, WI, the daughter of William and Mildred (Raih) Cammack.
Memorial services will be held at a later date, in Glidden.
Arrangements are by Bratley Funeral Home, Washburn, WI.
To view a full obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
