Marvin Gerald Dodge, age 92 of Iron River, WI passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Marvin was born on November 10, 1929 in Mankato, Minnesota, the son of Harold and Julia (Fitterer) Dodge. Marvin was united in marriage to Maureen E. McGraw on August 1, 1959 in Minneapolis, MN.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1948 to 1949. He also enlisted in the U.S. Air National Guard and served overseas in Germany for the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War from 1951 to 1952.
He attended the University of Notre Dame, graduated from the University of Saint Thomas, received his Master’s degree from the University of Minnesota, and took other postgraduate coursework at the University of Iowa. He taught English literature at Saint Mary’s University in Winona, MN and at the University of Wisconsin – River Falls.
After retirement, he and Maureen enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and Mexico. In retirement, he was extensively involved in the building of their lake home near Ino, WI. He enjoyed reading, writing, camping, hosting grandchildren at the lake home, and singing in community choirs.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Maureen E. Dodge; children, Martin Dodge of Port Wing, WI, Maura (Ronald Gaare) Dodge – Gaare of Maple, WI, Brian Dodge of Maplewood, MN, and Nathan Dodge of Shoreview, MN; special niece, Maureen Keegan; grandchildren, Natalja Harrison, Anthony Dodge, Philip Gaare, Emily Gaare, Jay Gaare, Benjamin Dodge, Lindsey Hoffman, Ashley Engh, Autumn Jayne, Truman Jayne, Nichole Harrison, Christine Munson, and Casey Kazansky Walters; 17 great grandchildren; brother, Gordon (Michele Mary) Dodge; sister, Eloise (Robert) Martin; sisters-in-law, Josie Dodge, Diane Dodge, Katie Dodge Hanson, Lisa Dodge, Cynthia Martz, and Julie Johnson; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by infant son, Martin; his parents; sister, Lilly Tyler; brothers, Lauren, Willard, Jerome, Harold Jr., and Gerald Dodge; sisters-in-law Lois Dodge, Kay Dodge, and Margaret Keegan; brothers-in-law, Gerald Tyler and James Keegan; nieces, Sheila Keegan and Nancy Grondin Worrell; and nephews, Dan Dodge, Mark Dodge, David Price, and Wayne Gerard Dodge.
A service for Marvin will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
