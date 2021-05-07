Marlene A. Lundgren, age 88, of Ashland, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at her residence. She was born February 6, 1933 in Melrose Park, IL, the daughter of Lawrence Warmuth Sr. and Geraldine Winter.
Arrangements are pending at the Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland. To view the obituary online or to send a guestbook message, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.