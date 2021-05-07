Marlene A. Lundgren, age 88, of Ashland, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at her residence. She was born February 6, 1933 in Melrose Park, IL, the daughter of Lawrence Warmuth Sr. and Geraldine Winter.

Arrangements are pending at the Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland. To view the obituary online or to send a guestbook message, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marlene Lundgren as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments