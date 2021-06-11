Marlene A. Lundgren, age 88, of Ashland, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at her residence. She was born on February 6, 1933 in Melrose Park, IL the daughter of Lawrence Warmuth Sr. and Geraldine Winter.
Marlene graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood, IL in 1950. She met and married Ben Lundgren on October 10, 1953 in Melrose Park. Marlene worked as an administrative assistant for an insurance agency in North Riverside, IL for over 20 years and also taught Sunday school in Melrose Park.
In 1997, they moved to Wisconsin and lived in Bayfield for a time, before moving to Ashland. Marlene was a member of the Saron Lutheran Church in Ashland. Around Ashland, she was known as the bread lady for giving away loaves of bread to people. She was a social butterfly and always enjoyed helping others, whether it was at her apartment building, her church or anywhere.
She is survived by her step-mother, Vera Warmuth – Washburn, a nephew, Kevin Warmuth – Glendale Heights, IL, 3 nieces, Katherine Warmuth – Carol Stream, IL, Jennifer Salems – Barrington, IL, Lisa Salems-O’Connell – Barrington, IL, a great-nephew, Jaxson, a great-niece, Layla, a sister-in-law, Carol Warmuth – Carol Stream, IL and other surviving relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ben on December 18, 2007 and a brother, Lawrence Warmuth Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland with Pastor Paul Simmons officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Ashland.
