Mark T. Gainey, age 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 10 in his daughter Diana’s home surrounded by family in Mount Horeb, WI.
He was born on January 8, 1930 in Superior, WI to C.W. and Margaret (Walsh) Gainey. Mark graduated from Cathedral High School, and then attended Superior College and the Maritime Marine Academy in Maine.
Mark’s career was in the shipping industry, sailing the Great Lakes for Ford Motor Company, and retiring in 1988 as Captain on the Ernest R. Breech. After retirement he piloted foreign ships into the Duluth and Superior Harbors.
Mark was a very active member in the Bayfield Coast Guard Auxiliary, as well as a member of Knights of Columbus, Shipmasters, Harbor Club, Elks Club, and the American Legion. He also volunteered at the Bayfield Maritime Museum where he is honored for his years spent on the Great Lakes.
Mark attended Bethesda Lutheran Church in Bayfield and was a member of Cathedral Christ the King in Superior.
He is survived by his wife Karen; children Mary Gainey, Anne (Mark) Johnson, and Patrick Gainey; stepchildren LuAnne Hunter, Tammy Colton (Gene Yanke), and Diana (Richard) McNew-Linsley; nine grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; brothers and sister; son Mark Gainey; and grandson Eric McNew.
A graveside service will be held at the Lakeside Cemetery on Saturday, June 26th at 1:00pm with a luncheon to follow at the Lakeside Baptist Church.
The family gives special thanks to the staff at Recover Health, as well as the staff and volunteers of Agrace Hospice Care for their exceptional care during a difficult time. Memorial contributions in Mark’s honor may be made to Bethesda Lutheran Church, Salvation Army, or Agrace Hospice Care.
Grace Funeral Home in Albany, Wisconsin is honored to care for the family.
