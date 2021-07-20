Mark Albert Simmons of Bayfield WI was born on October 3, 1959 to Marlene Belanger and Charles Simmons. He was raised by a special dad Ed Belanger. He died July 11, 2021 in Minneapolis MN with the love of his life, Karmyn by his side. Mark married Karmyn (Hauser) Simmons on October 15, 1983. He was a man devoted to many including his wife, family, fur babies, fishing, hunting, gardening and canning. Mark spent a greater part of his life as a Commercial Fisherman on Lake Superior in the South Twin, Elizabeth Ann and later in the Sarah Marie. He never got tired of eating fish! He also was a painter, did fish boils at Grunkees and worked at the orchards and berry farms in Bayfield. He loved having cookouts with his family and spending time teaching his grandchildren how to garden and fish.
Mark knew many people and always had a great story or joke to tell.
He is survived by his wife, Karmyn Simmons of Bayfield WI. Four Children: Elizabeth Simmons (Derrick Henri) of Mellen WI, Don (Jennifer) Simmons of Ironriver WI, Sarah (Ronald) Roettger of Mason WI, and Kathleen Simmons (Dustin Pratt) of Aurora MN. Twelve grandchildren, Miquetan (Mickey Sue), Emily, Bryce, Mac, Zoe, Alyssa, Deacon, Aron Jr., Don Jr., Mathew, Riley and Cheri. Brothers and Sisters: Bob King, Dave King, Londa Blaubach, Tammy Zybel, Robert Simmons, Harold Simmons, and Richard Simmons. Special pet Sugar.
He is proceded in death by his parents, a brother Ron King, and special pets Ajax, Diamond, Maggie and Alice.
There will be a celebration of life on Sunday July 25th from 2-5 with The Preacher, Larry officiating at his residence on Torbick Road in Bayfield WI. The family welcomes you to bring a dish to pass.
