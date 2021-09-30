Mark K. Pycha, 64, of Moore Haven Florida passed away on September 16th, 2021 in Wausau, Wisconsin after a lingering illness. He was the son of Richard and Donna Pycha.
Mark had received his master’s degree in business and had worked as a computer programmer. He also was a semi owner-operator and a marine mechanic. He retired early to fulfill his dream of sailing and had many adventures on the water. He met the love of his life in 2008 and they has several trips to the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic and Cuba.
Mark is survived by his life partner Bettie; Bettie’s children, Angela Pierce Truchon (Frank), Ryan (Janet) Pierce, Nathan (Kim) Pierce; Bettie’s grandchildren, Alicia, Josh, Michael, Delaina, Jennah, Mara, Megan and Nolan. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Donna Pycha.
There will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrate his life at the Mountain Funeral Home in Ashland, Wisconsin. The gathering will place on October 10, 2021 at 11 AM.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home in Ashland, Wisconsin.
