Mark John Heino, age 72, of Marengo, passed away with loving family and friends by his side, after a seven year, courageous battle with ALS. Mark left this world for the trip of a lifetime on Friday, May 21, 2021 in Ashland. He was the son of Arne and Lillian (Stenlund) Heino and was born August 23, 1948 in Ashland.
Mark graduated magna cum laude from UW-Superior in 1970 and went on to earn an M.B.A. degree in 1972 from UW-Madison. Mark worked for Northland College from 1972 to 1975, Northern Community Mental Health Center from 1976 to 1980, and Ison (later Nortrax) Equipment from 1980 to his retirement in 2013. Mark was a member of the Moland Lutheran Church where he served as treasurer. He also was treasurer for the Town of Marengo for years.
Mark loved to travel which he planned on doing more of in retirement, but God had other plans. Even so, he managed to bicycle through the vineyards and castles of France, walked through the ruins of Machu Picchu in Peru, strolled on the Great Wall of China, climbed to the top of a pyramid in Chichen Itza in Mexico, marveled at the Roman ruins, fountains and the Vatican in Rome, as well as the site of Pompey, the Tower of London and Parliament, Stonehenge, the Roman baths in Bath and the Cathedral in Sarum.
Mark is survived by his brother, Jerry; four very special nieces and nephews, Christopher (Cheryl) Heino, April (John) Habas, Jill (Brian) Lee and Eric (Misty) Heino; and 12 great-nieces and great-nephews.
A celebration of Mark’s life will be held 11:00 am, Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Moland Lutheran Church in Mason with Pastor John Nedden-Durst officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Moland Church.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland, to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.