Mark C. Carlos, 67, of Superior, died Wednesday, August 11, 2021 in an accident while visiting Anchorage, Alaska.
He was born March 16, 1954 in Superior, son of Mary Margaret (Rozowski) and Constantine P. Carlos.
Mark was a 1972 graduate of Washburn High School, Washburn, WI.
For many years, he worked for the state of Wisconsin as a petroleum inspector.
Mark was a man of faith and shared those values with family and friends. He loved to travel, golf, watch Wisconsin sports, and most importantly be with the people he loved. Mark had a knack for conversing with anyone and enjoyed getting to know them.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Peter Carlos.
Survivors include his son, John (Mariah) Carlos, Chaska, MN; daughter, Alisha (Brian) Jacoby, River Falls, WI; grandchildren, Lyla Carlos, Myles Carlos, and Madeline Jacoby; sister, Cathy (Tom) Foltz, Madison, WI; brother, Jim (Laura) Carlos, Menomonie Falls, WI; mother of his children, Luanne Carlos, Shoreview, MN; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 10 until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday September 24, 2021, at Cathedral of Christ the King, Superior. Reverend Father Andrew Ricci will be the celebrant.
Burial will be in the family lot at Calvary Cemetery, Washburn, WI.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the junior golf program at Nemadji Golf Course, Superior.
To sign the online guest book or send condolences, visit www.downsfh.com
