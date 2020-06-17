Marie Peters Guerin, aged 90, of Mellen, WI died peacefully in the arms of our Lord Jesus on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Ashland Health Services in Ashland, WI. Marie was born on July 6, 1929 in Ashland, the daughter of John and Veronica (Zembrzycki) Peters.
Marie lived for a short while in Highbridge, WI before moving with her family to Hegstrom Road in rural Ashland. She attended Ashland schools and graduated from Ashland High School in 1947. For a short time after graduation Marie was employed at Malmberg’s Jewelers in Ashland. While visiting her cousin Anne, Bud & Roger Peters in Mellen she met the love of her life, William “Bill” Guerin. They were married in 1950 and started their married life in Wausau, WI before returning to Mellen in 1952 where they purchased the Shell Gas Station. Together they operated Bill’s Shell Service until 1967, when they sold the business and opened Guerin’s Trading Post. About this time Marie began her employment with the Mellen IGA stocking shelves, checking and bagging groceries. In 1970 Marie took a job as a teller at Northern State Bank and eventually was promoted to Branch Manager. Marie retired in 1985 from the bank after over 15 years of employment. She was an avid reader, a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post No. 2273 and a member of Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church where she declared her faith in her risen Savior, Jesus Christ.
During retirement Bill and Marie enjoyed traveling in their RV, wintering in Biloxi, MS, hunting in Montana and Colorado and playing golf as often as possible. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marie is survived by a son, Dale (Laura) Guerin, Highbridge; two daughters, Diane (Gary) Gilgen, Rochester Hills, MI; Susan (Ron) Kuehn, Weston, WI; six grandchildren, Miranda Heglund, Adam Guerin, Jason Gilgen, Sarah Helmkamp, Lauren Rowley, and Alicia Davis; three great-grandchildren, Dylan Lawver, Hayden Lawver, Lennon Helmkamp, her sister-in-law, Patricia Reas and two nephews John Boley and Steve Boley; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Grams was anxiously awaiting the birth of her 4th great-grandchild, baby Rowley, due in August.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 50 years, Bill, her parents, John & Veronica, her sister Elizabeth Jensen, and a son, John.
With thankful hearts the family of Marie would like to express their gratefulness to Vicki & Rich Huber for providing loving care to Mom during the last years of her life. Their diligence and kindness allowed Mom to stay at home up until her final two months. As Mom often said, “Bless your heart”.
Marie’s Mass of Christian Burial celebrating her triumphant entry into heaven will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with the service at 11 a.m. Internment will immediately follow the service at Mount Hope Cemetery, Highbridge.
Due to COVID-19 seating will follow the established guidelines of social distancing. Those attending the visitation and service are encouraged to wear a mask.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
